Laraine Kaye (Spurgeon) Chinn
1947 - 2020
Laraine Kaye (Spurgeon) Chinn

Des Moines - Laraine Kaye Chinn, 73, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines, IA. Private graveside services will be held at 1p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday and scroll to the bottom of Laraine's obituary to join in the service.

Laraine was born July 20, 1947, in Denver, CO, to Arlene (Cunningham) and Phillip Spurgeon. She graduated from East High School, Grandview College, University of Iowa and received her Master's Degree from Drake University. Laraine married Andrew Chinn on December 27, 1980, in Virginia Beach, VA. She was a Certified Permanent Professional School Teacher and taught for the Des Moines Public School System.

Laraine enjoyed bowling, piano playing, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, and card games.

Laraine is survived by her husband, Andrew Chinn, son, Scott Campbell Chinn of Newton, IA; her siblings, Julie Spurgeon of Ankeny, IA, Pat Booth of Denver, CO, Linda (Joel) Cateron of Pleasant Hill, IA, and Russell Spurgeon of Johnston, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Brent Booth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Epilepsy Foundation. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Glendale Cemetery
