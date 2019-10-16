Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories
1953 - 2019
Cedar Rapid - Larene Fisher, 66, of Newhall, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy following a short illness. Memorial services will be held at 1 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories.

Surviving to honor her memory are her husband of 35 years Robert (Mark), her mother Charlene Mitchell of Belle Plaine, Iowa, three daughters, Janis (Eric) Carlton of Newhall, Iowa, Allison (Austin) Burns of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Veronica Fisher of Marion, Iowa, her sister Beverly Hollar of Tama, Iowa, her brothers, Trelys (Peggy) Mitchell of Belle Plaine, Iowa, Craig (Cindy) Mitchell of Collins, Iowa, Blair (Betsy) Mitchell of Victor, Iowa, two grandsons, and various nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father Cecil Mitchell.

Larene was born May 3, 1953 in Belle Plaine, Iowa. She married Robert (Mark) Fisher on December 16, 1983 in Brooklyn, Iowa. She loved animals in general (horses and dogs in particular), camping, travelling and was an avid Hawkeye fan. She especially enjoyed her grandsons and Cooper (her Welsh Corgi) and spending time with them.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Valley Humane Society 7411 Mount Vernon Rd SE Cedar Rapids, IA, 52403, or to the .

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 16, 2019
