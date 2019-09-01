Resources
Larry A. Osborn


1948 - 2019
Larry A. Osborn Obituary
Larry A. Osborn

Des Moines - Larry Aaron Osborn, age 70, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home in Des Moines.

Larry was born September 16, 1948 in Vina, Alabama to Charles and Bertha Osborn. He served in the Army Reserves. He enjoyed showing cars, and most recently older Honda motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, David (Mary Jo) Osborn; nephew, Tim (Heather) Osborn; and niece, Tracy Osborn Pearce. Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no public services held. Family will celebrate Larry's life privately. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019
