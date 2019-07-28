|
|
Larry Anderson
Des Moines - Larry Anderson, 75, passed away July 17, 2019 at Unity Point Lutheran Hospital.
Larry was born October 22, 1943 in Des Moines to Art and Blanche (Poli) Anderson. He graduated from Lincoln High School and attended Grandview University.
Larry's career as an artist started in the 1960's, making a name for himself with the western art theme as well as the popular contemporary style. His true passion for the beauty of nature and outdoor art was exclusively unleashed through his brush strokes of the world's wildlife. Broadening this spirit, he opened his own art gallery and custom framing shop. Aside from national art shows, gallery open houses and one man shows, Larry had recently focused his work towards the limited-edition print and magazine market, releasing well over 1,000 different reproductions. An ardent supporter of conservation, he was well known in wildlife art fund raising for organizations such as Ducks Unlimited, Gulf Coast Conservation Association, lzaak Walton, Pheasants Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation, Texas Black Bass Unlimited, Mid-Iowa Bassmasters, and numerous fishing organizations. He had raised more money for Ducks Unlimited than any other contributor.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Julie Wood; grandson, Marshall Wood; mother, Blanche Anderson; as well as a large extended family and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Art Anderson; sister, Judy Brose; and his ex-wife, Alice Anderson.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019