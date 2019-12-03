|
|
Larry Bagley, Jr.
Des Moines, Iowa - Larry Leroy Bagley, Jr. 62, passed away unexpectedly on November 28, 2019 at home. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Iles Dunn's Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 2pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the chapel. Cremation will follow the service.
Larry was born September 11, 1957 in Des Moines. He attended North High School. On February 14, 1987 he was united in marriage to Jackie Frazier and they made their home in Des Moines. He worked as a restaurant manager for Felix & Oscar's, Chicago Speakeasy and Sambettis. He enjoyed bowling, walking his dog, Tanner at Saylorville Lake, and watching football and game show network. His true love was spending time with his family, friends and helping others.
Larry is survived by his children, Angela (Raymond) Jackson, Larry Bagley, III (Tess Kelly-Forret), and Jessica (Daniel) Manley; four grandchildren, Jordan, Peyton and Madisen Jackson and Natalya Manley; siblings, Terry Bagley (Tina Fessler), Cindy (Mark) Terrell and Tom (Joyce) Morgan as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Judy Morgan, his wives, Karla Bagley and Jackie Bagley; brothers, Rick Smith and Earl Morgan.
In honor of Larry, please help someone in need, just as he would have. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019