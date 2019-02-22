|
|
Larry Bellis
Des Moines - Larry Gene Bellis, 79, passed away at home on Monday, 02/18/19 after a long battle with chronic illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was proud of his marriage of 59 years, his unwavering faith in God, and filled with a lifetime full of amazing stories. Larry was devoted to his wife and family, cherishing his time with his wife Joan. His strong legacy of faith, hope and love left him feeling like he had accomplished everything a man could ever ask for.
Larry was born October 16, 1939 to Mildred (Bryant) and Gene Pond and went to Phillips Elementary in Des Moines through second grade. His mother remarried Robert Bellis, a school superintendent and girls' basketball coach who raised him. They lived in Manilla, Bradgate, Garden Grove, and Des Moines where he lived the rest of his life. Larry graduated from Tech High School and worked in the sheet metal trade for 14 years. Larry "Bender" worked for Bridgestone Firestone for 30 years until his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing and working on his full size pond and grotto he built by hand in his backyard. He loved nature and all of God's creatures. When he wasn't outside you could find him working on his projects and looking for his newest thing to fix. Unless it was football season, then you would find "Screamer" cheering on his Hawkeyes at home or in Section 115. He enjoyed being a father figure to many and his family was blessed by the wisdom he passed on.
Larry is survived by his wife Joan Bellis; children Susan Bellis of Des Moines, IA, Cathy (Dave) Cardwell of Rochester, MN, Patty Glaser of Des Moines, and David (Natalie) Bellis of Ankeny, IA; 12 grandchildren John, Jessica (Brent), Savannah, Sara (Alexi), Leah (Brett), Melissa, Rebecca (Matt), Joseph, Krystal, Mary, Stella, Sam and 19 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his four brothers Clay Pond, Chris Pond, and Gene Kurt Pond all of Oroville, CA and Finn Pond of Spokane, WA.
Larry is preceded in death by a child lost at birth, his mother Mildred Bellis, his fathers' Robert Bellis and Eugene Pond, brother Mark Bellis, and his twin great-grandchildren Jaiden and Crystal.
Visitation will be at Tonini Funeral Home at 2135 SW 9th St. Des Moines, Iowa from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 with a rosary recited at 8.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Des Moines at 11 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery.
The Bellis family would like to thank Unity Point "Team Orange" Hospice and Taylor House for their loving care during his final days of life. Larry was able to die at peace surrounded by family thanks to their assistance.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 22, 2019