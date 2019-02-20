Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:30 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Augustin Catholic Church
545 42nd Street
Des Moines, IA
Urbandale - Larry L. Betsinger, age 81, was born in Des Moines, Iowa on March 22, 1937 to Leo and Madeline (Dolan) Betsinger and passed away on February 5, 2019 at home.

He is survived by his sons; Troy and Gregory (Debbie), his brother Dan (Darilyn), sister-in-law Susan, 5 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Constance (Conaway) Betsinger, and his brother Bob.

Larry graduated from Dowling High School, served in the Naval Reserves and then worked in the private sector as a banker and businessman. He married Constance Conaway on May 5,1956. They were married 48 years at the time of her death.

He was a world traveler and an avid collector of Olympic Pins. He loved bowling, golfing and his dogs Birdie and Bogie.

A rosary service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory, 8201 Hickman Road in Urbandale. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial, where all are welcome, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Saint Augustin Catholic Church, 545 42nd Street, Des Moines IA.

Memorials can be made to a .

Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019
