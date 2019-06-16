|
Larry Carr Jr.
Sioux Falls, SD. - Larry Carr Jr. age 42 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away June 10, 2019. Family will greet friends from 5:00- 7:00 pm Thursday June 20, at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm Friday June 21, at Resurrection Worship Center 811 S. Gordon Drive in Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Tenessa, his children, Christina Haney, Olivia Carr, Larry Carr III, and James Carr, all of Sioux Falls; his mother Cloteal Carr, Des Moines, IA; his siblings, Anjanetta Head and Malcolm Carr, both of Des Moines; and a host of other relatives and friends. For a complete obituary go to www.millerfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019