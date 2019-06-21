|
Larry Church
Des Moines - It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry Dean Church, loving husband to Mary Barbara of 51 years, devoted father to Jacqueline (fiancé John) and Angela Church and cherished Papa to Anthony, Reece and William. He passed away on June 20, 2019.
Born November 13, 1939 in Chariton, IA to Edgar and Twilia Church, the youngest of 3 children, Larry grew up in Derby, IA farming on the family farm and loved playing high school baseball and basketball. He married Mary Barbara Jones in 1968 and they had two daughters.
Larry had a love of farms and began selling farms in the 1980s. He continued selling farms along with crop insurance until his final days. He built a large insurance company with his wife and daughters, Church Crop Insurance Services, which his daughters continue to run today.
Larry had a lust for life and strong work ethic, never retiring because he loved his job. He enjoyed nothing more than sitting with his buddies and talking about farms or taking a road trip to look at a farm.
An amazing husband, father and friend, Larry helped everyone who asked. He was incredibly generous and always had a funny story to tell. Gentle in nature but never soft spoken.
We would like to offer a special "Thank You" to Larry Bennett for being Larry's best friend right up until his final moments.
Larry was preceded in death by his loving parents, Edgar and Twilia Church and his siblings, John Franklin Church and Fern Rilla Enterline.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 2 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, IA, to celebrate his life and to share loving memories. A private family burial will follow in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 21, 2019