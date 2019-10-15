|
Larry Dale Moseley
Des Moines - Larry Dale Moseley, 76, passed away October 13, 2019. Family will greet friends on Friday, October 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Military honors and a time of sharing will be held at 11:15 a.m.
Larry was born September 16, 1943 in Lawton, OK to Holston and Pauline Moseley. Larry joined the Navy and served in Vietnam and later in the Army National Guard. After his service, Larry was working in Mena, AR painting aircraft, and met his future wife, Martha Leonard. The couple later moved to Des Moines with their family. Larry worked in environmental services for Lutheran and Methodist hospitals for 26 years, retiring just 2 years ago due to health issues.
In his free time, Larry had a passion for the outdoors. Mainly fishing, but he also enjoyed hunting deer and pheasant, and skeet shooting. He loved country music, his kitty cats, and had a great sense of humor that lasted to the end.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 45 years, Marty; daughter, Kris Moseley; stepdaughter, Lori (Brian) McClarey; grandchildren, Tayler, Madison, Michael and Kirsten; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Bailey; and other loving family and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and twin sister, Gale Karl; and step-son, David Davis.
Memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League or to the family. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019