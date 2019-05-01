Services
Indianola - Larry Dale Powell, age 71, of Indianola died April 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Randi; and two children, Keri (Mickey) Gillam of Forsyth, MO and KC (Kim) Powell of Pleasant Hill. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5th at O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services in Norwalk. A committal service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 6th at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, IA. For a full life-story, directions to the visitation and service, on-line condolences, and to order flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019
