|
|
Larry Dean Foley
West Des Moines - Larry Dean Foley passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020 with his wife and children at his bedside.
Larry was born in a farmhouse in Dysart, Iowa on June 20, 1941. While growing up, he lived in several small town farming communities in Eastern Iowa. In high school, Larry was an excellent student and enjoyed playing basketball - he had a terrific jumpshot! He was very active in 4-H and FFA including being 4-H state president. He also received the medal for Grand Champion Steer at the Iowa State Fair and numerous other awards. Because of his red hair his high school friends called him "Red".
He graduated from Central City High School in 1959. Larry attended the University of Northern Iowa for two years. He then moved to Cedar Rapids where he worked in sales and met his wife, Mardonna, at Danceland where their first dance was "The Twist" - his favorite dance. It was love at first sight. He always said he and Mardonna have been dancing ever since!
In 1964 he began his career with The Prudential Insurance Company of America as an agent in Des Moines, Iowa. Later, he and his family moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he became Prudential's youngest agency manager. Then onto Troy, Michigan where he was the agency manager of the Southfield, Michigan office. Next, they moved to Wayzata, Minnesota where he was a Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Prudential's Regional Home Office. Later, to Cedar Rapids, Iowa where he was manager of the Eastern Iowa Agency. Then finally to West Des Moines, Iowa where he was Prudential's general manager for Iowa. He served as president of the Cedar Rapids General Agents and Managers Association (G.A.M.A.) for 1983-1984 and as president of the Iowa State General Agents and Managers Association for 1988-1989. Throughout his career he received many Northern Star Awards and was very well respected throughout the insurance industry. After 30 years with Prudential he retired in 1994 at age 53.
During retirement, Larry and Mardonna wintered in Biloxi, Mississippi for six years. Then onto Sun City Summerlin in Las Vegas where they had fun golfing (with three hole-in-ones), eating at the Vegas buffets, going to shows, getting together with their many friends and, of course, going to the casinos as Larry was an avid poker player. Their most cherished time there was having family visit often and showing them around Las Vegas.
Larry and Mardonna are very blessed with three wonderful and accomplished children - Michael (Tami) Foley of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Tamara (James) Smith of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Daniel Foley of Miami Beach, Florida plus six most incredible grandchildren - Amber Foley, Anna Foley, Tomas Foley, Olivia Foley, Trenton Smith, and Kirsten Smith. Larry's greatest joy was being with his family as he was a very devoted and giving husband, father and grandfather - always putting his family first. He looked out for the welfare of others - wanting nothing in return. Larry was a very giving and thoughtful person to everyone he met.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Corridor's Fish-O-Rama, 420 6th Street SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52401.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020