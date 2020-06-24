Larry Dean Hensley
1942 - 2020
Larry Dean Hensley

Carlisle - Larry Dean Hensley, 77, passed away June 22, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Home in Indianola.

Larry was born on August 21, 1942 in Springfield, Missouri to Asa and Ruth Hensley. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a self-employed construction worker.

Larry is survived by his wife, Irene; son, Jeffrey (Nicholle) Hensley; step-sons, Mark (Teresa) Dornbusch and Michael (Sheri) Dornbusch; daughter, Kimberley Morton; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Bessie Miller; as well as a host of extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Larry Hensley Jr.; brothers, Willis, Leonard, Donald, Fred, Chuck and Jerry Hensley; and his sisters, Lois Doke, Valdenia Faucett and Wilma Lair.

The family will greet friends Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 29th at 10 a.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway. Private interment will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
