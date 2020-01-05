|
|
Larry Dean Morris
West Des Moines - Larry Dean Morris, 70, entered Heaven's Gates on Friday, January 3, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. Family will greet friends following the service.
Larry is survived by his wife, Sara; children, Ryan (Lesley) Morris, Hillary (Marty) Valor and Erin (Dustin) Rose; brothers, Brad (Julie) and Alan (Jean) Morris; 7 grandchildren; and mother-in-law, Sophie Blong.
Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020