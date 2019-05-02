|
|
Larry Deane Dill, Sr.
Portland, OR - July 26, 1941 - April 25, 2019
Larry Deane Dill, Sr. of Portland, Oregon, went to be with his Lord on April 25, 2019. Larry was born July 26, 1941 in Exira, Iowa to Helen Mae Green and George Dill, growing up in Atlantic, Iowa. June 22, 1962 Larry married his life long partner, Opal Alice Conger.
Larry was a Tour Bus Driver for Jefferson Lines, out of Des Moines, Iowa for several years. He toured with Smokey Smith Tours, and several others. He enjoyed his travels around the United States, Canada and Mexico. In the late 80's he started his own trucking company and eventually decided to make the move to Portland, Oregon and started his own trucking business as a contractor for the USPS with his wife Opal. He lived out his days in the area he always said that this was the most beautiful of all his travels.
Larry is survived by his wife, Opal Dill, Larry had 4 children, Stacy (Jeff) Nash, Stephanie Dill, Steven (Patricia) Dill and Larry Dill, Jr, he had 14 Grandchildren, Jeff Nash Jr, Joseph Nash, Amanda Groskopf, Jacob Nash, Ashley Twells, Kaylyn Fedo, Alexander Enderson, Alyssa Enderson, Callista Enderson, Nathan Klopp, Mathew Klopp, Faith Dill, Steven Dill Jr., Sage MacAfee-Dill. Larry had 12 Great-Grandchildren. He is survived by His Sisters, Mona Ballinger, Vicky Langfelt, Michelle Jessen, a Brother, Randy Dill. His Sister-in-Laws, Ruby Reiter, Yvonne Curl, Marcia Youngs, Elizabeth Rigatuso, Audrey Temelis, Judy Martinez, Brother-in-Laws, Bernard Conger and Lawrence Conger. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, his siblings Georgia Jessen, Ronald Dill, Gale Dill, Kimberly Johnson, inlaws Theodore Conger, Rose Conger, Josette Eva Block, Charles Conger, George Conger and Colby Conger.
A celebration of Larry's life is being held at his favorite place to meet friends on May 5, 2019 at Broadmoor Golf Course, 3509 NE Columbia Blvd, Portland, Oregon 97211 from 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers send your donations to the Cancer Foundation, s Foundation or .
Published in Des Moines Register on May 2, 2019