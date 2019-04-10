|
|
Larry E. Foster
Des Moines - Larry Edward Foster, age 67, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Larry was born November 2, 1951 in Des Moines, Iowa to Lawrence and Marjorie (Moreland) Foster. He worked for Judge Trucking for over 10 years. Singing was Larry's life. He loved karaoke and his favorite artists were Johnny Cash and Elvis. Larry was a kind and gracious person with a larger-than-life personality. He was extremely humble and never judged anyone. He loved beautiful days, animals, and children.
Larry is survived by his children, Amber (Steve) Judge, Lawrence Foster, Jessica Kaczorowski, and Bryan Foster; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Esther, Lawrence II, Audrey, Silas, Eden, Cecily, and Miles Cash; great-granddaughter, Elektra; siblings, Betty Clausi, Gary (Connie) Foster, and Fay Olson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marjorie Foster; and his siblings, Barbara Banfield, Sue Hutchinson, Kay Foster, and Terry Foster. Larry is also reunited with his beloved Caesar.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Larry will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In remembrance of Larry, memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 10, 2019