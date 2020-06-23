Larry Eugene Raines
West Des Moines - Larry Eugene Raines, 73, passed away June 21, 2020. Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA with visitation on Wednesday, July 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. and the memorial service on Thursday, July 2 at 2:00 p.m. Private burial will be at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.