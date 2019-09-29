|
Larry "Jocko" Ford
Des Moines - Larry Eugene Ford passed away Tuesday September 24, 2019 in Des Moines, IA. Larry, known by many as Jocko, was born December 29, 1935 to Tom and Bernice Ford. Larry grew up on the south side of Des Moines in the Fort Des Moines area and attended Maple Grove Elementary and Lincoln High School. He was a bricklayer by trade, and an avid Iowa State fan. He enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and nature, and animals of all kinds. He was often the life of the party and had a smile that few could resist.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Quijano; and brother, Tom C. Ford. He is survived by his sister, Karen Ford; his children, Kelly Davis and Randy Ford of Des Moines, and Paul Ford of Texas; numerous grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. A small graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Elm Grove Cemetery; 6501 Indianola Ave, Des Moines. A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Larry afterwards will be held at a location to be determined.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019