Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
600 1st Ave. N
Altoona, IA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Furgison


1943 - 2019
Larry Furgison Obituary
Larry Furgison

Altoona - Larry Furgison, 76, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home in Altoona. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 1st Ave. N, Altoona, Iowa. Visitation will be held the evening prior from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th St. SW, Altoona, IA. Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery in Knoxville, IA.

Larry was born November 11, 1943 to Worth and Dorothy (Davis) Furgison in Knoxville, Iowa.

He is survived by his loving children, Micheal (Jennifer), Christeena (Josh) Ferring and Denise (Jay) Price; sister, Sharon (Paul) Fillman; grandchildren, Chris, Mark, Austin, Brianna, Kaylee, JJ, Fontana and great grandchildren, Hunter, Landon and Madelyn. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice and granddaughter, Aryonna.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in loving memory of Larry. Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
