|
|
Larry G Sparks
Lynnville - Larry G. Sparks, 75, of Lynnville died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. A private family graveside service and military honors will be held Monday, March 23, at Woodland Cemetery in Lynnville. The graveside service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. A public visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, March 22, at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory with no family present. Please be aware, due to the Coronavirus, the staff at the funeral home will be in compliance with the state regulations and only allow ten people at a time in the funeral home counting the staff. Please use common courtesy and plan accordingly during the visiting hours. Memorials to Larry's family (checks made payable to Brenda Denmark) may be left or mailed to the funeral home to be used for the Lynnville Historical Society or to a music scholarship for his grandson, Nicholas.
Larry, the son of Lloyd E. and Alice (Ratcliff) Sparks, was born on August 2, 1944 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He grew up in Lynnville and graduated from Lynnville-Sully High School in 1962. During high school, Larry worked on his family's farm and for surrounding area farmers. Larry was united in marriage with Bonnie Benson on May 6, 1967 at the Kellogg Methodist Church. Larry served his country in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. During his time in the service he lived in Germany, the Philippines, and Iceland. He also received many college degrees while in the service, many of which involved construction and building trades. After the service, he made his home back in Lynnville and worked at William Penn College in maintenance, for the Wagaman Mill, he owned Larry's TV service, and later retired from Pella Electronics. Larry was a member of the Lynnville Historical Society. He was the proud owner of a '68 Camaro that he was in the process of restoring. He also enjoyed going to classic car shows. Larry was good with carpentry and construction and could build an entire house using those skills.
Larry is survived by his daughter Brenda (Mick) Denmark of Lynnville; grandsons, Adam Thiessen and Nicholas Denmark; his siblings, Lloydeana (Jim) Stewart, Dennis Sparks, William "Bill" (Lyndia) Sparks, Mary (Emmett) Kadwell, and Mildred (Rich) Henschel; many nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Virginia Meredith; her son, Kevin and Julie Meredith; and their two children, Cora and Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; sister-in-laws, Judy Sparks and Carol Sparks; and a special friend, Irene Janssen.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2020