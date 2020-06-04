Larry Gene Lukenbill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Gene Lukenbill

Des Moines, Iowa - Larry Gene Lukenbill, 82, passed away June 3, 2020 at The Village in Indianola.

Larry was born January 1, 1938 in Des Moines to Marvin "Leroy" and Bessie (Floden) Lukenbill. He married Charleen Lydic on July 2, 1960. He served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed tinkering and could fix anything. Larry loved cars and car racing. He retired from Waldinger Corporation after over 50 years of service. Above all, his greatest joy was his family.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Charleen; daughters, Sue (Jerry) Ferriss, Pam Singleton-Rexroat, Christy (Tom) Sposeto and Laura (Scott) Conway; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Bessie and siblings, Charles, JoAnn, Keith and Ken.

The family will greet friends from 4 to 8 pm Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10th at the funeral home. Larry will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved