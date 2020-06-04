Larry Gene Lukenbill
Des Moines, Iowa - Larry Gene Lukenbill, 82, passed away June 3, 2020 at The Village in Indianola.
Larry was born January 1, 1938 in Des Moines to Marvin "Leroy" and Bessie (Floden) Lukenbill. He married Charleen Lydic on July 2, 1960. He served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed tinkering and could fix anything. Larry loved cars and car racing. He retired from Waldinger Corporation after over 50 years of service. Above all, his greatest joy was his family.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Charleen; daughters, Sue (Jerry) Ferriss, Pam Singleton-Rexroat, Christy (Tom) Sposeto and Laura (Scott) Conway; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Bessie and siblings, Charles, JoAnn, Keith and Ken.
The family will greet friends from 4 to 8 pm Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10th at the funeral home. Larry will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.