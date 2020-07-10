Larry Gillespie



In Loving Memory of Larry Gillespie, 96, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Originally from Missouri Valley, Iowa, he served in WW II with the 10th Mountain Division Special Forces Ski Troops. He attended Arizona State, and graduated from Drake University where he played football and was a DD award winner. From 1955-1985 he served in the roles of teacher, coach, vice-principal, and principal at DM Tech. He was also a long-time manager at Southtown pool and worked at Adventureland after retirement.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty, with whom he had two children; Shelley Fisher (Bill) and Marty Gillespie (Nancy). He has 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was also married to Kathleen Allen after the death of his first wife. Larry was an inspiration to his family, friends, players, and students. He will be truly missed by all of those whose lives he touched.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Larry will be buried with Betty in Missouri Valley. Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home.









