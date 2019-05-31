Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Norwalk - Services for Larry Dean Goode, 82, who passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Osceola, will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Web Cemetery, Norwalk, IA.

He is survived by his wife Mary; children, Dino (Jackie) Goode, Kevin (Theresa) Goode, Matt (Rhonda) Goode, Kelly (Jim) Keller, Mike (Denise) Goode, and Tony Goode; 18 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Rhonda and Kim and granddaughter Jennifer.

Visitation will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the in Larry's name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 31, 2019
