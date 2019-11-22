Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Larry Goode


1951 - 2019
Larry Goode Obituary
Larry Goode

Des Moines - Larry Goode, 68, passed away on November 21, 2019 at Unity Point Health Des Moines Methodist surrounded by his family and friends.

Larry was born May 14, 1951 in Des Moines to Cleo and Nellie Goode. He served in the United States Army. Larry had worked at Armstrong for many years. He enjoyed his grandchildren's sporting events and playing cards on Thursdays. Larry was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, Denver Bronco and Chicago Cubs fan. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved his dog Jack and cruising in his Corvette.

Larry is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Lori Goode and Josh (Maggie) Goode; grandchildren, Jacob Barber, Diamond Barber, Sam Goode, Charlie Goode and Will Goode; brothers, Don (Linda) and Garry Goode; sisters, Vicki (Jeff) Hollingshead and Marsha Gutierrez; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27th at the funeral home. Larry will be laid to rest with military honors at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
