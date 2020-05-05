|
|
A Funeral Service for Larry Heaberlin, age 79 of Macedonia will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Mason Funeral Home, in Pleasantville, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Pleasantville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pleasantville FFA or the in memory of Larry. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Those left to mourn him and cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Karen, his children, Rhonda (John) Krohn of Prairie City; Susan Heaberlin of Pleasantville and Beth (Cory) Love of Macedonia; son-in-law Chris Scovel of Pleasantville; grandchildren, Denise Scovel of Prairie City, Stacy Scovel of Des Moines, Jessica Scovel of Newton, Michael Achenbach of Adair, James Love of Guthrie Center, Jennifer Love and Zayla Love both from Macedonia. Eight great-grandchildren, brother Steven (Joann) Heaberlin of Indianola, brother-in-law Richard Hunter, of Pleasantville, Gary (Janie) Fisher of Pleasantville, Barbara (Gary) Marchant of Indianola, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 6, 2020