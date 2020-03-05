|
Larry Hitsman
Des Moines - Larry Dean Hitsman "Weegee", 69 years old, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family with the sounds of his favorite music playing in the background. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 to 4:00 pm, with a time of sharing and music to follow from 4:00 to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale.
Larry was born on June 22, 1950 to Marvin and Goldie (Estel) Hitsman in Iowa City, Iowa. He graduated from Winterset High School in 1968 and was married to Nina Hart in October of 1968. They shared 51 wonderful years together. Larry started working at Deluxe Chuck Printers in 1969 and retired after 27 years. He went on to work part time at Edwards Graphic Arts until he officially retired.
Larry enjoyed music and collected CD's and vinyl's from his favorite artists. He also loved to watch football and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes. In his spare time he liked to sit down with a cross word puzzle, read a good book, or complete trivia games. He was also a history buff and took a special interest in WWII.
Larry was always concerned about maintaining his flawless credit score, and he lived by the mantra, "live with no peaks and no valleys." Larry enjoyed one on one conversations and forming genuine connections with people even though he was a reserved person. On the other hand, his wife Nina is a very social person, which was one of the many ways they found strengths in their differences.
Larry is survived by his wife, Nina; his sons, Chad (Barb) Hitsman and Grant Hitsman; his grandchildren, Audrey, Grace, Tara, Briana, and Devon; and his siblings, Chuck, Richard, and Delores. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Goldie; his sister, Betty; and his brothers, Eldon, Bob, and Dick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed to St. Jude or the ARL. Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 15, 2020