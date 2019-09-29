Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Larry J. McKinney


1947 - 2019
Las Vegas - Larry McKinney, 72 of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of the Des Moines area, died on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lincoln Cemetery near Granger.

Memorials can be directed to the family for a future designation. For a complete obituary, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019
