|
|
Larry J. McKinney
Las Vegas - Larry McKinney, 72 of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of the Des Moines area, died on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lincoln Cemetery near Granger.
Memorials can be directed to the family for a future designation. For a complete obituary, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019