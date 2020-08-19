Larry Johnson
Ankeny - Larry Dean Johnson, of Ankeny, 63, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Ankeny Community Theatre, Des Moines Playhouse or a charity of your choice
in Larry's memory.
Larry was born on March 8, 1957 in Jefferson, Iowa to Boyce and Rexine Johnson. He graduated from Paton-Churdan High School in 1975. Larry attended DMACC and received his bachelor's degree at Drake University. He had a varied career including the freight industry, pension administration and home remodeling. Recently he had been enjoying a well-earned retirement.
Larry enjoyed life and spending time with friends and family. He was involved in a variety of activities; biking, theatre, umpiring, refereeing, board and card games, trivia, happy hour, karaoke, or any other activity that involved friends and family. He was always the first to volunteer to help friends and family and never passed up a good conversation. He enjoyed traveling and was looking forward to the next opportunity. He will be dearly missed.
Larry is survived by his brother, Doug (Deb) Johnson; Anita (Todd) VanHorn; nieces; Stacy (Matt) McElliott; Megan (Tyler) Anderson; Brittany Johnson; 3 grandnieces and a grandnephew and his good friend Janet Moore. Larry also leaves behind countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Boyce and Rexine Johnson.
