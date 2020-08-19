1/1
Larry Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Johnson

Ankeny - Larry Dean Johnson, of Ankeny, 63, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Ankeny Community Theatre, Des Moines Playhouse or a charity of your choice in Larry's memory.

Larry was born on March 8, 1957 in Jefferson, Iowa to Boyce and Rexine Johnson. He graduated from Paton-Churdan High School in 1975. Larry attended DMACC and received his bachelor's degree at Drake University. He had a varied career including the freight industry, pension administration and home remodeling. Recently he had been enjoying a well-earned retirement.

Larry enjoyed life and spending time with friends and family. He was involved in a variety of activities; biking, theatre, umpiring, refereeing, board and card games, trivia, happy hour, karaoke, or any other activity that involved friends and family. He was always the first to volunteer to help friends and family and never passed up a good conversation. He enjoyed traveling and was looking forward to the next opportunity. He will be dearly missed.

Larry is survived by his brother, Doug (Deb) Johnson; Anita (Todd) VanHorn; nieces; Stacy (Matt) McElliott; Megan (Tyler) Anderson; Brittany Johnson; 3 grandnieces and a grandnephew and his good friend Janet Moore. Larry also leaves behind countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Boyce and Rexine Johnson.

Please share a memory at https://www.celebratelifeiowa.com/obituary/494979/Larry-Johnson/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Celebrate Life Iowa
1200 Valley West Drive #403-09
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 689-5522
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Celebrate Life Iowa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved