Larry Kaufman
1940 - 2020
Larry Kaufman

Ankeny - Larry F. Kaufman, 80, passed away September 12, 2020 in Des Moines, IA. He was born January 13, 1940 to Ralph and Lois (Arehart) Kaufman. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd). Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.

Larry is survived by his wife, Janet; daughters, Kay Welch (Jason), Ginger Kaufman; sister Diane Kaufman Dolph and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Lois; brothers Jon and Dennis.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Forever Home Dog Rescue Our Needs - Forever Home Dog Rescue

Online www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
SEP
22
Burial
10:00 AM
Ankeny Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
