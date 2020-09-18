Larry Kaufman
Ankeny - Larry F. Kaufman, 80, passed away September 12, 2020 in Des Moines, IA. He was born January 13, 1940 to Ralph and Lois (Arehart) Kaufman. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd). Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.
Larry is survived by his wife, Janet; daughters, Kay Welch (Jason), Ginger Kaufman; sister Diane Kaufman Dolph and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Lois; brothers Jon and Dennis.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Forever Home Dog Rescue Our Needs - Forever Home Dog Rescue
Online www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com