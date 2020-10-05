Larry Kerr
Knoxville - Larry Wayne Kerr age 87 of Knoxville, Iowa died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Born in Kansas City, Kansas, Larry spent most of his life as an entrepreneur and general contractor in the commercial construction business. He served his country with the US Navy and State Dept.
He is survived by his children: Leslie Kerr-Mostaffa and Traff Kerr both of Kansas City; his longtime companion, Sandra Beaver of Knoxville and many grandchildren and friends.
Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com
.