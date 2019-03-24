Services
Larry Kunce Obituary
Larry Kunce

Grinnell - Larry Kunce, age 84 of Grinnell, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home under the care of Grinnell Regional Hospice.

A funeral service with military rites will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. A luncheon will follow the service in the Friendship Center of the Grinnell United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell.

Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell and his family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be designated to Grinnell Regional Hospice or to Ahrens Park, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared online with his family at www.smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019
