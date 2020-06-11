Dr. Larry L. Richards
Dr. Larry L. Richards

Jefferson - The funeral Mass for Dr. Larry L. Richards will be Saturday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jefferson with his family. All are invited to the burial in the Franklin Twp. Cemetery, Cooper. Dr. Richards was a board certified child, adolescent, adult psychiatric physician who practiced in the Des Moines and Iowa City areas for 53 years. This Simpson College music major was named an All American football player with qualifications that include "…performed brilliantly on the gridiron" as does his love of family radiates forever as the loving husband to Mary, Father to Dr. Jennifer and Melinda and a Grandfather. Obituary is online at www.sliningerschroeder.com Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
