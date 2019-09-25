Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Squires
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry L. Squires

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry L. Squires Obituary
Larry L. Squires

West Des Moines - Larry L. Squires, 81, of West Des Moines passed away at Mercy Hospice in Johnston on September 15, 2019. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Anita, children Stephanie (Michael) O'Neal, Jeff (Deanna) Squires, Lynn (Dave) Eickhoff, Steve (Miho) Squires, grandchildren Leah, Nathan, Ethan, and Yuma, sisters Delores Christensen and Janice Greene. Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.