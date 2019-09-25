|
Larry L. Squires
West Des Moines - Larry L. Squires, 81, of West Des Moines passed away at Mercy Hospice in Johnston on September 15, 2019. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Anita, children Stephanie (Michael) O'Neal, Jeff (Deanna) Squires, Lynn (Dave) Eickhoff, Steve (Miho) Squires, grandchildren Leah, Nathan, Ethan, and Yuma, sisters Delores Christensen and Janice Greene. Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 25, 2019