Larry Lee Coen
Des Moines - Larry Lee Coen, age 85, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Unity Point Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines due to complications of a stroke.
Larry was born December 29, 1934, in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953. Larry married his wife, Eloise on June 15, 1957. They were married 63 years. He owned and operated Iowa Auto Top and other upholstery businesses throughout his life. Larry worked right up until he died. He was a member of Fort Des Moines United Methodist Church. Larry enjoyed traveling, local entertainment and watching sports. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise Coen; children, Scott (Joni) Coen and Lisa (Craig) Canby; three grandchildren, Jon Coen, Lauren Canby and Rachel Canby; great-grandchild, Adalynn DeMoss.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. A private graveside service will be held the following day.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Point Taylor House Hospice or the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be directed to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.