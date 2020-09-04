Larry Lee Garrett
Adel - Larry Lee Garrett, 83, passed away on September 1, 2020, at Adel Acres Nursing Home. He was born in Des Moines on January 13, 1937, the son of Elsie and Floyd Garrett.
Larry was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a man of great faith who enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. Larry loved to fish and hunt. One of his favorite pastimes was tinkering in the garage.
Larry is survived by his son, Rodney Garrett and daughter, Kimberly Garrett. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; his brother Roy, and his sister Marjorie.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1 NE 60th Avenue in Des Moines.
