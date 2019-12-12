|
|
Larry Lloyd Schweizer
Des Moines - Larry L. Schweizer, 82, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Edgewater Retirement Community in West Des Moines. He was born February 27, 1937 to Lloyd and Pauline (Castle) Schweizer in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Larry worked as a Physical Education teacher and coach for Des Moines Technical High School for 33 years until his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed woodworking, helping those in need and was a long time member of Indianola Heights Christian Church. Larry and Rowena established and were active members of the bicycle group, The Chain Gang. Most of all, Larry cherished the time he spent with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Rowena; children, Tracy Fuller (Ira) White, Darcy McFarlane, Todd (Beth) Schweizer, and Ben (Becky) Schweizer; grandchildren, Robert Fuller, Alex (Radell) Young, Tucker and Dustin McFarlane; Tad, Carly, Sam, and Azariah Schweizer; great-granddaughter, Amara Young; siblings, Ronald Schweizer and Betty Fairbanks; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Austin Fuller.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Also, family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Thursday evening, December 26, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the church, Joppa, or Des Moines Street Collective, in loving memory of Larry.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019