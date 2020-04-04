|
|
Larry Locke
Des Moines - Larry Edward Locke was born on September 29, 1933 in Centerville, Iowa. He lived there as well as Washington, Iowa. He moved with his parents and sister to Memphis, Missouri where he graduated from high school. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Alabama. After an honorable discharge from the Army, Larry went to the University of Missouri at Columbia where he graduated. He then went on to graduate school at the University of Iowa. Following graduation, he began his teaching career at an Indian school in South Dakota. He returned to Iowa, where he taught elementary school at Carlisle, Iowa for one year, then obtained a position as an English teacher at the Woodward Granger Middle School. He taught there for 30 years, retiring in 1993.
Larry enjoyed photography, traveling, music, art, flower arranging, interior decorating and movies. In his later years he enjoyed jigsaw puzzles.
Larry is survived by his sister, Bernadine Mustoe of Jefferson City, Missouri; his long-time companion, Edwin Mahan; a niece and nephew and three grandnieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Gladys Locke.
Larry passed away peacefully, at home, on April 3, 2020. At this time, cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service at the Green Mound Cemetery, in rural Trenton, Iowa will be planned for a later date. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020