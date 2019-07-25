|
Larry Martin Rister
The Villages - Larry Martin Rister, 76, passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019 in The Villages, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan Rister; his son Michael Rister and daughter-in-law Lisa; grandsons Nicolas, Jacob and William; sister Pat Vaught (husband Harry-predeceased). He was born on June 22, 1943 in Evansville, Indiana. The son of Thelma and Floyd Rister. His early years were spent working on his family's farm. After completing high school and college, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and fought in the Vietnam War. Upon returning from his service, he spent the remainder of his professional career in the Insurance Industry working as the CEO of NCMIC for 20 years in West Des Moines, Iowa. He and his wife Susan have enjoyed their retirement years in The Villages, Florida since 2011. The family asks in lieu of flowers, please kindly send donations to The at www.alz.org/, in Mr. Rister's memory. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 25, 2019