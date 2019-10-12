Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregational Christian Church
155 E. Garfield St
Truro, IA
Larry McFarland


1933 - 2019
Larry McFarland Obituary
Larry McFarland

Des Moines, Iowa - Larry McFarland, age 85, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Larry was born the son of Walter and Frances McFarland on November 9, 1933.

He is survived by his children, Robert (Kim) McFarland, Barbara (Shane) Kozeliski and Sharon (John) Walker; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim McFarland, Roger (June) McFarland and David (Joy) McFarland; sister, Linda (Dave) Boord; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clarann McFarland; brothers, Jack McFarland, Don McFarland and Doug McFarland; and sisters-in-law, Niada McFarland and Ruth McFarland.

Celebration of Larry's Life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Congregational Christian Church, 155 E. Garfield St., Truro, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
