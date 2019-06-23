Services
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
206 SW Walnut Street
Ankeny, IA
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
206 SW Walnut
Ankeny, IA
Larry Meckstroth Obituary
Larry Meckstroth

Ankeny - Larry Meckstroth, 74, of Ankeny passed away June 21, 2019.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut, Ankeny).

Larry had worked for Innovative Injection Technologies until his retirement in 2007.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; his daughter Haley (Jared) Sloss, his grandson, Maxwell, and a granddaughter that is "on the way"

Online at www. MemorialServicesOf Iowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019
