Larry Meckstroth
Ankeny - Larry Meckstroth, 74, of Ankeny passed away June 21, 2019.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut, Ankeny).
Larry had worked for Innovative Injection Technologies until his retirement in 2007.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; his daughter Haley (Jared) Sloss, his grandson, Maxwell, and a granddaughter that is "on the way"
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019