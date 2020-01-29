|
In Loving Memory Of
Larry Lee Mitchell
8/28/1937 - 1/26/2020
Larry Lee Mitchell, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the McKee Medical Center in Loveland Colorado following a brief illness.
He leaves his wife of 63 years Barbara, siblings Colleen and Danny (Karla), sons Michael, Stephen and Matthew (Laurie-Ann), grandchildren Tanya (Adam), Stephen II(Reina), Jonathan, Michelle (Chris), Emily (Spencer), Jackson and Colton, and great-grandchildren Madison, Cayden, Rylee, Oliver, Larry, Lincoln, Bradley, and Cecelia. He also leaves behind an extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws too numerous to list, but he would want mentioned among his loved ones.
Larry was born August 28, 1937 to Lee and Margaret McDonald Mitchell. He was raised in Des Moines Iowa where he attended school and met numerous lifelong friends. He graduated from Lincoln High School where he met his beloved wife Barbara Brightwell. They married in 1957 and had 3 sons.
Larry's professional life was dedicated entirely to Mitchell Automatic Transmission Co. in Des Moines and Ames Iowa. The business was founded in 1945 by Larry's father, and was one of the oldest and largest independent transmission repair shops in the nation. Larry started working in the family business when he was just 12 years old and took over day-to-day operations from his father in 1958. He was an ATRA board member and longtime member of the association. He ran a successful business until the realities of eminent domain forced him to sell the family business in 2007. He continued to use his unique abilities to diagnose even the most puzzling of car problems until his last days.
He loved and collected antique cars and airplanes. Larry formalized his love of aviation by obtaining his pilot's license in 1961 - a love he passed on to as many family members as he could get into a cockpit. He will be greatly missed at the annual Oshkosh EAA Fly-In which he attended for 30 consecutive years with a different, wholly inadequate tent for each and every year.
Larry was a fitness enthusiast and an avid runner for most of his adult life. He qualified for and ran in the 1983 Boston Marathon. Larry was an expert oatmeal and bean soup maker. His dedication to fitness extended to those he loved, and he was not shy about suggesting that maybe we didn't need those 5 extra pounds.
Larry proudly served his country via the Iowa Air National Guard.
Larry's passions were family, cars, airplanes, hunting, fishing, running and travel. His favorite pastime was to attend his children's, and especially grandchildren's, sporting events. He spent the last decade of his life traveling between Iowa and Colorado attending nearly every one of his grandchildren's baseball, basketball, soccer, and hockey games. He will be missed by all baseball parents for his coaching from the stands and his trademark shout of "THROW A STRIKE!!!"
Larry will be remembered by friends and family as a generous and loving man who would help anyone at any time. He leaves a legacy for generations to come and a wealth of memories and stories the family will treasure.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020