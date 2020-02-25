|
|
Larry Moore
Des Moines - Larry Moore of Des Moines passed away February 23, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice following a brief illness.
Born in Ft. Dodge in 1943, Larry spent his younger years in Gilmore City where he graduated from high school. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota before transferring and graduating from the University of Iowa. An Army veteran, Larry served as a helicopter pilot during the early years of the Vietnam conflict.
Following his military service, Larry joined the family business, Midwest Limestone, which he expanded beyond quarrying by starting Calcium Products, a business he grew into a world-leading manufacture of granulated limestone and gypsum.
While attending the University of Iowa, Larry met and married Susan Benson in 1964. They lived in Storm Lake and Humboldt before moving to Des Moines upon their retirement.
Larry loved to play golf. One of his claims to fame was achieving two holes in one during the same round of nine holes. He added another hole in one to his scorecard on another golf outing as well. Larry and Susan enjoyed many interesting trips during their life together, including a walk across England and a trans-Atlantic flight on the Concorde.
Visitation will be at Dunn's on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Private burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Humboldt.
Larry had a big heart for animals was a proud supporter of the Animal Rescue League.
Memorials can be directed to the ARL in his honor.
His wife Susan will miss his gentle companionship and good humor.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020