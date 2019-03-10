|
Larry Murphy
Windsor Heights - Larry Murphy died at Taylor House early Thursday morning after a brief illness. He spent a majority of his life teaching accounting at AIB College of Business and most recently at Graceland University in Lamoni.
His family invites you to share in a Celebration of Larry's life Friday, March 15th at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory for an open house from 4 pm to 7 pm. Visit caldwellparrish.com for complete obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019