Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Windsor Heights - Larry Murphy died at Taylor House early Thursday morning after a brief illness. He spent a majority of his life teaching accounting at AIB College of Business and most recently at Graceland University in Lamoni.

His family invites you to share in a Celebration of Larry's life Friday, March 15th at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory for an open house from 4 pm to 7 pm. Visit caldwellparrish.com for complete obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019
