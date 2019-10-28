|
|
Larry Pendarvis
Brooklyn -
Larry Dean Pendarvis, age 72, of Brooklyn formerly of Des Moines, passed away Thursday October 24, 2019 at Brooklyn Community Estate. Memorial service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday November 2, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Brooklyn with Rev. Ben Nti and Pastor Dorothy Banzhaf officiating. Inurnment with military honors by Brooklyn American Legion Post 294 and Des Moines Police Honor Guard will be at the Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery, Brooklyn. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering and meal at Holiday Lake Community Center following the inurnment. Memorials may be contributed to the Brooklyn Fire Department or East Poweshiek Ambulance Service. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn is assisting the family with arrangements.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kimberly of Brooklyn; his daughters, Michelle Berst of Des Moines and Julie (Michael) Grundberg of Des Moines; five grandchildren, Jenifer, Brian, Catherine, Norbert, and Gerhard; and a brother, Cory Pendarvis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Jayson Pendarvis.
Larry Dean Pendarvis was born August 13, 1947 in Boone Iowa, the son of Wilbur and Nannetta Barrett Pendarvis. He graduated from Boone High School then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. He served three years including Vietnam, receiving The Purple Heart and three Bronze Stars. Larry was married to Diann Marie Larson on August 5,1967. Two daughters were born to this marriage. They divorced in 1991. In 1969, Larry joined the Des Moines Police Department serving 33 years before retiring in 2002. He received two Medals of Valor and numerous Certificates of Commendation and was the most awarded police officer in the history of the Des Moines Police Department. He was united in marriage to Kimberly Kleckner on October 23, 1993 in Des Moines. Larry was a member of the Des Moines Police Burial and Protective Association, the Iowa Peace Officers Association, the Iowa State Police Association, and also a member of the Brooklyn American Legion Post 294, the Post 817 in Boone, the NRA, and served as a board member for the BGM School District for seven years. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed fishing, attending BGM School activities and spending time with family.
Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019