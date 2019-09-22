|
|
Larry R. Johnson
Indianola - Services for Larry Raymond Johnson, 68, who passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at home, will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Indianola First United Methodist Church with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Summer (Robert) Rehkemper and Brad Johnson; grandsons, Drake and Blake Rehkemper; and sister Marjorie Elhardt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Agnes Johnson.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 23 at Overton Funeral Home where family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given to the Animal Rescue League in his name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 22, 2019