Larry R. Kiefer
Des Moines - Larry R. Kiefer, 77, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on July 25, 2020 at Taylor Hospice House after a year-long battle against Stage 4 Colon Cancer.
Larry was born in a farm house in What Cheer, Iowa on April 16, 1943. He was the second of seven children born to Lawrence and Aleta (Bunting) Kiefer. He graduated from Hedrick Iowa High School in 1961 and immediately entered the service of the U.S. Marine Corp. Larry was trained in electronics, radar with emphasis on surveillance pictures and counter intelligence blocking, and helicopter maintenance on navy carriers. He was stationed in Japan, North Carolina and Viet Nam. In his lifetime, he was diagnosed with three different cancers. Two of which were directly related to the chemical Agent Orange sprayed around the Danang Air Force base.
In 1967 he returned to civilian life. He attended classes at Ottumwa Heights Community College under the GI bill where he continued his military training with electronics. In 1969 Larry married Jill Adele Edmonson (deceased 1977). From this marriage two children were born, Todd Michael Kiefer (deceased 1987) and Melissa Jo Kiefer.
In 1982 Larry married Janice Stevenson Garland Kiefer. Jan brought two children to their blended family, Karin Jean Garland and David Dean Garland.
For 28 years Larry was employed by Fisher-Controls/Emerson. His employment was located in Marshalltown, Iowa and Austin, Texas. He began his work there as an electronics technician and ended his career as an associate engineer. In retirement he worked for Visiting Nurses Services as a transportation assistant.
Larry was a man of boundless energy. He loved to bike, hike, downhill ski and work out. When neighbors needed help with outside yard work, he enjoyed taking care of those chores for them. A low-hanging-tree branch anywhere would always be trimmed. Hence his nick name, Larry the Lopper. Watching for deer and eating ice cream were two of his favorite past times. He enjoyed traveling, spending time at Lake Okoboji and winters in Weslaco, TX.
In May, 2019, Larry was honored to fly to Washington D.C. on a Veteran Honor Flight out of Des Moines. This trip was one of the highlights in his life.
Larry was a man of deep religions faith. He felt his life was blessed and filled with many good fortunes for which he was very grateful.
In death Larry rejoins his parents; his wife Jill; his son Todd, and his sister Martha Jones. He is survived by his wife, Janice Kiefer; his children: Melissa (Matt) Hellberg, Karin (Curt) Wobeter, and David (Mindy) Garland and six grandchildren: Austin Wobeter, Zachary Matteson, Taylor Matteson, Rylie Matteson, Machayla Garland and Carleigh Garland. He is also survived by five siblings: James (Sharon) Kiefer, Elsie (Gary) Grimm, David (Trudy) Kiefer, Joyce (Royal, deceased) Smith, Judy (Joe) Kozelichki, and a large extended family.
Services will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Beaverdale area of Des Moines, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass service at 10:30. Family requests masks be worn and social distancing practiced. Private graveside services with military honors will be held at the Ottumwa Cemetery, Ottumwa, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
or the American Cancer Society
.
For those unable to attend the funeral, a live stream link will be available, just prior to the service, on Larry's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com
, where you may also leave online condolences.