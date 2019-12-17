|
Larry R. Nicolet
Des Moines - Larry Ray Nicolet, 85, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at home with his wife by his side in Des Moines, IA. A private family memorial service will be held in the future.
Larry was born June 1, 1934, on the family farm in Thornton, Iowa, to Armand and Katherine (Hendrickson) Nicolet. He met Dorothy at the Surf Ballroom and after less a year, they married on November 11, 1960, in Clear Lake, IA.
Larry is survived by his wife, Dorothy Nicolet; sons, Kevin (Lori) Nicolet of Clive, IA, Kent Nicolet of Urbandale, IA, Keith (Sue) Nicolet of Johnston, IA; grandchildren, Jaime, Justin, Chris, Jordan, Delaney, Brady; brother, Jules (Judy) Nicolet of Madison, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Victor Nicolet, Dwain Nicolet; sister, Lorene Harthan; sister and brother in law, Phyllis, Thelma, and Jack Harthan.
Contributions may be made to the MercyOne Hospice. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019