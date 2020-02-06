|
Larry Ray Batchelor
Larry Ray Batchelor, 73, died January 26, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. Larry was born September 27, 1946 in Perry, Iowa to Lloyd and Madonna Batchelor, Jr.
Larry is survived by his stepson Brian Harlow, sister Jan (Craig) Wallace, brother Lloyd (Rose) Batchelor, 3 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Madonna Batchelor.
Larry graduated from Clear Lake High School, then served in the Army during the Vietnam Nam Era. He has lived most of his adult life in Polk City and Johnston. His career has included a bakery manager, account manager at USWest, owner of Mr R's in Johnston, and most recently retired from Hy-Vee as an assistant manager.
His body has been cremated, and services will be announced later.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020