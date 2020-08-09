1/1
Larry Raymond DiPaglia
Larry Raymond DiPaglia

Larry Raymond DiPaglia passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2020 at the Sherman Home Hospice in Phoenix, Arizona. Larry was born in Des Moines, IA April 2, 1948. He was the first and only male grandchild of Hilary and Lena DiPaglia, and son of Floren and Nadine DiPaglia. He went to Holy Trinity Catholic grade school and to the all boys' Dowling Catholic High School where he lettered in Golf. After his Catholic education, he moved west and graduated from Arizona State University. Larry was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, and played on the ASU golf team. Later he returned to Des Moines, was a successful real estate salesman and worked in the family business. In 1990, he again moved west to Northern California to continue working in his family business in sales and training. Larry was unmarried at the time of his passing. He loved traveling, sports, nice cars, sailing boats and maps of the world. He is survived by his sisters Debbie Raby Scottsdale, Az, Paula Nault (Stephen) Stockton, Ca, and Michelle DiPaglia Scottsdale, Az , niece, Courtney Nault Stockton, Ca, and nephew, Charles Nault Tucson, Az. He had many cousins and close friends who he cared for dearly, DiPaglia, Fasano, Parker, Wood, Rogers, Huser, Schermerhorn, Ross, Funk and Dr. David Paul, MD Larry will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Donations: St Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
